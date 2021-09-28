DECATUR — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cathy Hopper Freeman. Cathy was born August 7, 1961. She passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. Cathy was a mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt, and friend. She was adored by so many people. Cathy was a natural caregiver. She was the Activities Director at The Terrace at Priceville. She took pride in her residents and loved them all. She loved all of her family, her fur baby Crimsen, and especially adored her grandchildren. Some of her favorite things were Disney Cruises, going to the movies, laying on the beach, and she was an avid Alabama football fan. Cathy was preceded in death by her father, Alford Hopper.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home. Service will follow at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel.
Her survivors include mother, Faye Hopper; two daughters, Mechel McAbee (Holli) and Amanda Lewis (Chris); six grandchildren, Hagen Smith, Brantsen Smith, Addisen Smith, Cole Lewis, Dylan Lewis, Cheyenne McAbee; one fur baby, Crimsen Grace; two sisters, Connie Childers (Barry), Theresa Guire (Billy); one niece, three nephews, eight great-nieces and nephews.
