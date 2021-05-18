COURTLAND — Funeral for Cathy Letson Hale, 65 of Courtland, will be 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at Parkway Funeral Home with Reverend Scotty Letson officiating. Burial will be in Midway Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Monday, May 17, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Hale, who died Saturday, May 15, 2021, at Decatur Morgan Hospital, was born July 31, 1955 to Wiley Letson and Minnie Morris Letson. She was a member of Courtland Baptist Church, where she loved working in the nursery. She retired from Servico.She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Grady Letson, Benard Letson, Lonnie Paul Letson.
Survivors include her sons, Scott Hale and Brandon Hale; brother, Charles (Cathy) Letson; and sisters, Minnie Faye Letson, Dorothy (Pee Wee) Coffey, Edith Letson Gann and Barbara Reding.
Pallbearers will be Blake Terry, Jared Ladyman, Dylen Bunnell, Zachary Bunnell, Brad Berry, Josh Ladyman.
