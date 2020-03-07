DECATUR — Funeral service for infant Cayson James Brian Westbrook of Decatur is noon March 9, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service at the church. He is survived by his parents, Casey and Caitlyn Westbrook of Decatur. Guestbook available at sheltonfuneralhome.net.

