ARLEY — Cecil Coy Smith, 77 of Arley, entered into rest on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at UAB Hospital.
Coy was born on March 29, 1943 in Arley, Alabama. He was a graduate of Meek High School and a long-time member of Meek Baptist Church in Arley. For several years, Coy worked in the coal industry in both Winston and Walker Counties. In the early 90’s, he went to work for General Motors, where he worked until his retirement in 2006. Coy was a member of the Masons and received his 50-year pin in December, 2018. For years, Coy’s hobby was woodworking. He was exceptional at his craft and loved building things for his family and friends. He started a lawncare service in 2010 and he kept that going until he got sick in 2016. Coy was a huge Alabama football fan. He loved talking football and going to the games.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Meek Cemetery. Brother Thomas Hyche will officiate.
Coy is survived by his wife of 46 years, Dianne Smith; son, Brandon Smith; daughters, Kim Williams, and Sonya Adams and her husband, Chuck; grandsons, Brad Aaron, and Daiton and Dawson Rivers; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents, George W. and Ora Diane Smith; beloved granddaughter, Brannigan Williams; twin brothers, Hershell and Haskle Smith; brother, Lecil Smith; sisters, Eloise Carter, Margie Bennett, Jackie Dyer, Jewel White and Marie Coggin.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.nicholsfuneralhomes.com
