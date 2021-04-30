SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Cecil E. Davis, 72, will be Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Center Springs United Methodist Church with Bro. Gary Dobbs officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Center Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. at the church.
Mr. Davis died on Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital. He was born February 11, 1949, in Morgan County to Verbon Barto Davis and Dessie Pearl Roberts Davis. He loved to hunt, fish, do woodworking and carpentry work, and was an Alabama fan. He enjoyed playing the harmonica and guitar at church and singing. He loved golf, basketball and most sports and played coed volleyball. He attended Oak Forest Baptist Church. He was a very intelligent person and could do anything, a “jack of all trades” and a friend to all. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a fitter and welder for IPSCO. Mostly, he loved his grandchildren with all of his heart. His parents preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Laneita Davis; son, Cecil Brian Davis; daughters, Amanda Lawson (Greg) and Nancy Staggs (Thomas); brothers, Verlon Davis and Steve Davis; sisters, Willie Holt, Louvinia Suit, Brenda Muckenfuss, Bev Jinkins; ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Brian Davis, Tony Davis, Andrew Lawson, Ethan Lawson, Lynn Mullins and Justin Zimmerman.
