DECATUR — Cecil Endsley, 88, of Decatur, passed from this life on April 12. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, July 11 at 3 p.m. with visitation beginning at 2 p.m. at the Flint Church of Christ building where they were members. Please respect virus guidelines.
Mr. Endsley served in the U.S. Army from 1950 until 1953. Following their marriage in 1955, Cecil and Retha lived in Madison, TN, moving to Knoxville in 1960. They moved to Decatur in 1966 for him to work on Redstone Arsenal in contracts. He retired from Redstone in 1987, from the Alabama Army National Guard 142nd Signal Brigade in 1991 as a First Sergeant and Master Sergeant, and Computer Sciences Corporation in 1997. He served as a Deacon and Bible Class teacher for many years at Grant Street Church of Christ. He served on the Board of Tri-County Bible School.
Surviving Mr. Endsley is his loving wife of 64 years, Retha, daughter, Elaine Hunt and husband, David of Athens and grandsons, Ethan and fianceé, Taylor, and Preston; niece, Hazel Charleton and nephew, Lee (Dana) Glasscock; along with great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family is grateful to Dr. Allen Schmidt, the PVC Unit at Decatur-Morgan Hospital, and the TCU at River City Rehab for their wonderful care of Mr. Endsley.
The family wishes memorials to be made to the Guyana Missions, or Haiti Mission fund, both through Flint Church of Christ, or to Childhaven in Cullman, AL.
Ridout’s Brown-Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
