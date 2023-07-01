On June 29, 2023, Cecil Howard Turner was called home to Heaven by our Lord and Savior, after a long illness. He was born November 20, 1940, in Roswell New Mexico to Cecil C. Turner and Nora Ella Sharp Turner. He served in the United States Marine Corp from 1959 to 1963. He retired from Wolverine Tube and was a member of Decatur Methodist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Thomas Michael Turner; a daughter, Gayla Turner Bailey; stepmother, Hilda Champion Turner and a stepbrother, Mike Champion.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Sivley Turner; a daughter, Robin Turner Higdon (Michael); granddaughters, Brooke Higdon Spearman (Ben), Bryn Higdon, Julie Bailey Means (Will), and Jodie Bailey Scheffler (Sam); a grandson, Braxton Higdon; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Means; niece, Mollie Turner Baldwin; sisters-in-law, Linda Turner and Sandra Little and stepsisters, Lori Weeks (Roger), Connie Perry (Tommy) and Gayle Jacobs (Larry).
Donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley @ P.O. Box 2745, Decatur, AL 35602, Decatur Methodist Church @ 701 Oak Street NE 35601, Dementia Society of America or to your favorite Charity.
Funeral Service for Mr. Turner will be held at Decatur Methodist Church on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Jack Lovelace, Rev. Mark Haines, and Rev. Ronald Manly officiating. Burial will be in Center Springs Methodist Church in Somerville. No visitation is scheduled.
Pallbearers will be Bill Brazelton, Jim Callahan, Hoyt Condra, Braxton Higdon, Will Means, Sam Scheffler, and Ben Spearman.
