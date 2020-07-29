MOULTON — Cecil Kilpatric, 74, died July 27, 2020. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. at Parkway Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial is in Midway Memorial Gardens.
