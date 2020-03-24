ELKMONT — Cecil Wade Clem Sr., 87, died March 22, 2020. A private visitation will be Wednesday at Ardmore Chapel Funeral Home 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. A funeral procession will leave at 1:45 p.m. A private graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery. A funeral procession will leave at 1:45 p.m. Friends may follow the escort to the cemetery but must remain in your cars at the funeral home and cemetery due to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ardmorechapel.com

