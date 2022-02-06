DECATUR — A Celebration of Life for Cerissa Williams Lockett 67, of Decatur will be noon Tuesday ,February 8, 2022 at Kings Memorial United Methodist Church with the Rev. Roderick Stallworth officiating. Inhumation will follow in Decatur City Cemetery. The body will lie in repose one hour prior to service. Public viewing will Monday from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Reynolds Funeral Home.
Cerissa graced us with her presence on September 14, 1954, to the late Percy and Marion Williams in Decatur, Alabama. She was called into eternal life on February 1, 2022 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She gave her life to God at an early age. Her formative years taught her the value of family, loyalty, and friendship. She grew up in West town with her family where she enjoyed playing softball in the neighborhood. She attended Lakeside High School and later Austin High School, where she excelled in track and played volleyball and later graduated in 1972.
Her generosity, compassion and good nature led her to a life of service in the medical field. She spent 15 years employed at Decatur General Hospital Emergency department. She genuinely cared and comforted all who needed her. Her no-nonsense attitude, laughter, and crisp pressed scrubs for those who knew her, will live on in their memory.
She married the love of her life, Issac Lockett, Jr. on May 12, 2007. She was never happier. His family became her family and her grandchildren were everything to her. She loved them with all of her heart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Percy and Marion Williams; and her brother, Anthony Batts Sr.
Cerissa leaves to cherish her loving memory: husband, Issac Lockett Jr.; son,Corey Williams (Telisha); two daughters, Chequana Burk (Joel) of Birmingham, Cherita Lewis of Decatur; stepchildren, James Lockett of Tampa, FL, Terri Scott of Atlanta, GA, and Mark Lockett (Kimberly) of Hartselle; seven grandchildren, Teondra, Amarion, Phoenix, Corey Jr., Joel Jr., Ava, and Brysen; siblings,Susan Williams of Decatur and Randy Woodruff of Huntsville; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and treasured friends.
