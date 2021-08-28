HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Charlcie Dianne Hollis, 66, will be Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 3:00 P.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Tom Watson officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Grange Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
Miss Hollis died on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Decatur Morgan Hospital. She was born July 7, 1955, in Georgia to Hershell Junior Hollis and Mary Virginia Woods Hollis. She worked in the cafeteria for Calhoun Community College, prior to her retirement. She was a very loving person, preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Mary Jane Terry and Linda Jones and brothers, Bradley Hollis and Sandy Hollis.
Survivors include brother, Jerry Thorn (Pat); sisters, Helen Martin, Bonnie Smith, Deanna Dial (Jason), Leanna Mauffray (Terry), Kristi Kemper (Mike); 53 nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Steven Stinson, Ronnie Stinson, Bryson Stinson, Bryce Parker, Brian Parker and Donnie Mauffray.
