TRUSSVILLE — Charleen Crabtree Temples passed away December 23, 2020.
Charleen was born on September 8, 1951 in Birmingham, AL. She was the daughter of Samuel F. “Ted” Crabtree and Claire Lorraine W. Crabtree. A lifelong resident of Trussville, she graduated from Hewitt- Trussville High School where she was a champion swimmer and a member of the High Steppers.
Following graduation from the University of Alabama Birmingham, she had a successful career in teaching and media sales. Her passions included gardening and spending time with friends and family.
Charleen was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Brittney Charleen Temples; and her sister, Michelle Lynn Crabtree. She is survived by her son, William Blake Temples (Meredith); her grandchildren, Brittney Sophia, Kailey, and Jesse; and her sister, Carol Deming Chenault (Ellis); as well as many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Due to the current state of the pandemic, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date and announced accordingly.
