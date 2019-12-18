SOMERVILLE — Funeral service for Charlene Adams, 71, will be Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Priceville Baptist Church with Rev. Don Smith officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Somerville City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home.
Mrs. Adams died on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Decatur Morgan Hospital.
She was born Sunday, April 25, 1948, in Williamson, West Virginia to John Wallace Maynard and Jessie Mae Spillman Maynard. She was employed by Somerville Grocery as a cashier. She was a member of Priceville Baptist Church and a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Preceding her in death were her husband, Ford Lemarr Adams; her parents; a brother, Fred Randall Maynard; a sister, Pamela Maynard Hall; and a daughter, Diana Young.
Survivors include three sons, Danny Young (Denise), John David Young and Timmy Young; three daughters, Mary Wilbanks, Saundra Lewis and Brandie Clemons; one brother, James Arthur Bernier; two sisters, Sandy Brastad (Nels) and Patty Dias (Allen); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Terry Johnson, Patrick Johnson, Stuart Vest, Patrick Slappy, Wayne Wascavage and Lonnie Young.
