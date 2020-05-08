MOULTON — Charles Anthony Fike, 55, of Moulton died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at NAMC.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 10, 2020, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Elliotts Brown Service Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. at Mount Hope Methodist Church Cemetery with Ben Phillips officiating.
Mr. Fike worked for Shoals Paving for 20-plus years. He loved working outside and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and pets.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Wendell Fike and grandson, Ian Brantley Calhoun.
Mr. Fike is survived by his children, Chad Fike (Brooke), Chelsea Fike and Macy Fike; grandchildren, Alyssa Smith, Jayden Fike and Samantha Waldrop; siblings, Michael Fike (Carol), Keith Fike (Amanda) and Rhonda Murphree (Gene); nieces and nephews.
