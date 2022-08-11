DADEVILLE, ALABAMA — Charles Brenton Pearson passed away on March 12, 2022, from complications of lung cancer. He was 72 years old. Charles was born June 24, 1949 in Alexander City, AL, to parents John E. Pearson, Jr and Clarice Claybrook Pearson. His grandparents were John E. Pearson, Sr., Vertis McGinty Pearson, Loomis Brenton Claybrook, and Emmy Jones Claybrook. He was a native of Dadeville, Alabama, attended Dadeville schools, and had a blessed childhood growing up with cousins, aunts and uncles, and many lifelong friends.

