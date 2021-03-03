DECATUR — Charles Brooks Dodson, 84, passed away on February 28, 2021, at his residence.
A private family graveside service will be Thursday, March 4, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Aldridge Grove Church of Christ Cemetery with Steve Smith officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing. No visitation is scheduled.
Charles was born in Fayette County, AL on November 18, 1936. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; daughters, Karen Kruse and Sandi Gillum (Jack); granddaughter, Emily Gillum; brother, Craig Dodson; and sister, Carla Owen.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. He retired from NASA/Marshall Space Flight Center, and was a member of Beltline Church of Christ.
Pallbearers will be Rance Welborn, Collin Rutherford, Oneal Collier, and Jack Gillum.
Guestbook available at www.sheltonfuneralhome.net.
