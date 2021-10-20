HILLSBORO
Funeral for Charles Bryant, 73, of Hillsboro will be today, October 20, 2021, at 2:00 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will be in Union Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Mr. Bryant, who died Monday, October 18, 2021, at his residence, was born Monday, July 12, 1948, to Bryce Bryant and Viola Johnson Bryant. He served in the United States Army. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Judy Sizemore.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Bryant; son, Jason (Jennifer) Bryant; stepsons, Justin (Amanda) Scoggin, Drue Scoggin; daughter, Christy Louann Bryant; stepdaughter, Jennifer (Danny) Melcher; brother, Dwight (Jan) Bryant; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Colton Bryant, Gavin Barnes, Norman Barnes, Skye Flynn, Staton Flynn, and Shane Sizemore.
Honorary pallbearers will be Brady Bryant, Jackson Bryant, Emma Scoggin, and Colby Dotson.
