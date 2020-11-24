EVA — Funeral Service for Charles C. E. Ford, 82 of Eva, will be Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at 1:30 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dewayne Harper officiating with burial in Lawrence Cove Cemetery and Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday, November 23, 2020, from 6:00PM-8:00PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Ford was born July 1, 1938 in Morgan County, AL, to Thurman Daily Ford and Lizzie Latrice Holmes Ford. He passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Cullman Regional Medical Center. Mr. Ford was a Member of Oden Ridge Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers and three sisters.
Charles owned C. E. Ford and Son Landscaping and Dump Truck Service. He was also Assistant Fire Chief at Oden Ridge Volunteer Fire Department. Mr. Ford loved his family and friends. Charles was a Member of the North Alabama Tractor Club.
Survivors include his wife, Glenda Oden Ford; son, Darrell (Phyllis) Ford; two daughters, Julia (Ricky) Mooney and Rhonda (Chad) Kruger; five grandchildren, Josh (Misty) Mooney, Haley Freeman, Jada (Timmy) Sullenger, Anneliese Kruger, Brennam Kruger; five great grandchildren, Kolton Mooney, KarLee Mooney, Stone Freeman, Jolee Sullenger, Neva Sullenger; and an host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Pallbearers will be Josh Mooney, Timmy Sullenger, Burgess Smith, Mike Gibson, Neal Archer, Jeff Atkins.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kolton Mooney, Stone Freeman, and Brennam Kruger.
The family request everyone to wear a mask due to COVID and the service will be live streamed on youtube.
