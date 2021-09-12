DECATUR — Charles “Charlie” Bernard Poole, 76, of Decatur, passed away on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at UAB Hospital in Birmingham, AL. A memorial service will be Monday, September 11, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home.
Mr. Poole was born on June 12, 1945 in Decatur, AL to the late Kester Poole and Bernice McClellan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jera Mack and stepson, Donald Acklin.
Mr. Poole spent 20 years in the USAF and did three tours in Vietnam. He received a Bronze Star Medal during this time. After retiring from the USAF, he joined the Civil Service.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Poole; daughter, Shelly Dawn Hinote; two grandsons, Andrew Hinote and Garret Hinote; brother, John Poole (Linda) of Trinity and sister, Jan Aschliman (Steve) of Nashville.
