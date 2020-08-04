DECATUR — Charles “Charlie” Wayne Wilson Sr., 82 of Decatur, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his residence. He was born January 12, 1938 in Baldwin County, AL to Robert Brewster Wilson and Addie Lee Dunn Wilson. He was the Service Manager for Goodyear Service Store. He was a Baptist. Preceded in death by his parents, and nine brothers and sisters. Charlie was loved by Everyone.
No Services are planned. Peck Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Survivors include two sons, Charles “Wayne” Wilson Jr. and Robert “Paul” Wilson; and three daughters, “Vicky” Ramona Wilson, “Gena” Marie Cooper and Shelia “Elaine” Wilson.
