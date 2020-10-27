WINFIELD — Funeral service for Charles “Chet” Murphree, Jr., 59, will be Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Preston Headrick officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Mr. Murphree. who died on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence, was born May 8, 1961, in Morgan County to Charles Leroy Murphree and Elizabeth Ann Sample. Mr. Murphree was a graduate of Decatur High School and of U.A.H. College. He was the President and General Manager of Deer Valley Homebuilders, of which, he was one of the original founders of the company and served on the Board of Directors. He was Person of the Year for the Alabama Manufactured Housing Commission in 2015. He was inducted Alabama Manufactured Housing Industry Hall of Fame in 2017. He served on the Alabama State Board for Manufactured Housing and on the Board for Alabama Housing Foundation. He also served on the Board of Real Party Ministries.
He was preceded in death by two daughters, Kendall Page Murphree and Kelsey Graham Murphree.
Survivors include his wife, Lisa Graham Murphree; one daughter, Carly Sample Murphree; father, Charles Leroy Murphree (Sue); mother, Elizabeth Ann Hensley (Richard); four brothers, Atlee Murphree, Van Murphree, Jimmy Moore (Amy), Trey Herring; and five sisters, Lila Murphree (Cindy Small), Debbie Moore Kennemer (Jay), Donna Moore Lee, Kim Herring Dodd (Tom) and Stacy Herring Kwapiszewski.
Pallbearers will be Gerald Newsom, Joey Aycock, Keith Holdbrooks, Steve Lawler, Ray Cooper and Jimmy Moore.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Real Party Ministry, P.O. Box 2302, Hamilton, AL 35570.
The family requests that everyone adheres to the Covid 19 guidelines and wear masks.
