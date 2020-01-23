DECATUR — Mr. Charles “Chuck” B. Hedgecock, age 85, of Decatur, AL, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at DeKalb Regional Medical Center.
Funeral: 11:30 AM ET on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church (1705 Lawnville Road, Kingston, TN 37763). Visitation: Saturday, January 25, 2020 from 11:00 AM-11:30 AM ET at Young’s Chapel Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Kingston Memorial Gardens. Officiating: Pastor Dale Watson.
Survivors: wife, Dorothy “Dottie” Hedgecock-Decatur; daughters, Deborah A. Price (Daniel), Peachtree Corners, GA and Charlotte D. Davis (Mike), Laguna Niguel, CA; grandchildren, Brandon Price (Amanda), Natalie Richardson (Scott), Dillon Price (Bethany), Ian Davis and Emma Davis; great-grandchildren, Rylee Price, Bella Price, Rosalie Richardson and Violet Richardson; brother, J.C. Hedgecock (Shirley); sisters, Nettie Mae Sherrod and Billie Wyatt. Preceded in death by parents, Rev. W.E. Hedgecock and Nettie Bailes.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate)
Burt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements www.burtfuneralhomes.com
