MOULTON — Charles “Chuck” Calvin Sutton, 70, of Moulton, passed away on December 26, 2020. His visitation was on Monday, January 11, 2021, from 6 to 8 P.M. at Roselawn Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will begin at 2 P.M. today, January 12, 2021 at Roselawn Funeral Home Chapel, with Isreal Milligan officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 50 plus years, Wendy K. Sutton; two daughters, Geri (Mike) Turner, Sandi (Tim) Bedingfield; one son, Charles Ray Sutton; grandchildren, Michelle (Alex) Uhmann (Germany), Ryan (Amber) Sutton (Kentucky), Geranda (Brody) Clark, Mckenzie Sutton (Kentucky), Lance (Lauren) Crow, Jaymee (Bria) McAbee, Daniel Sutton, Amanda Sutton, Alisha Johnson; great-grandchildren, Riven Clark, Nyla Crow, Kaylee Uhmann (Germany), Ian Uhmann (Germany) Rilee Sutton (Kentucky), Laela Sutton (Kentucky) and several more. He also had a host of nieces and nephews who he loved very much.
Mr. Sutton was preceded in death by his youngest son, Charles David (Darline) Sutton.
He was a graduate of the University of Alabama, retired from 3M Company and was a well-known businessman and Realtor in Decatur. Mr. Sutton was a Decatur Jaycee as a young man and then became a Mason. He was proud to be a Shriner. Chuck was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was a great family man, they meant everything to him.
Pallbearers include: Geronimo Collier, C.H. Jordan, Lance Crow, Ryan Sutton, Ray Milligan, Tim Bedingfield, Charles Daniel Sutton, and Luther Johnson.
