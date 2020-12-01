DECATUR — Charles “Chuck” David Hill, age 74, of Decatur, was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, November 30, 2020. He was met by his mother and father, Eular and Jack Hill; brothers, Leon, Danny, Wendell, and Little Willie, and his sisters, Katherine Carwile and Lillie Posey.
He left behind his wife of 55 years, Jean; four children, Sara, Marshall, Bradley (Felicia) and Dana; eight grandchildren, Kaitlin, Dylan, Mason, Whittney, Colby, Garrett, Danielle, and Ace; one great-grandchild, Emma; four sisters, Delanie Wilson, Sadie Croley (Kenneth), Dorothy Newton (Dexter), Kathy Perry; sister-in-law, Judy Hill; two brothers, Jackie Hill and Dwight Hill (Kay); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A child said he was a “great Bible teacher.” He would help anyone in need. Mr. Hill was owner of Automotive Service Center for many years but his passion was leading people to the Lord. He had a theological degree from Sanford. He was a Gideon until he received a calling to become pastor of Light of Life Church.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Gideons or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Roselawn Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Brother Jimmy Meek officiating. He will be laid torest in Burningtree Memorial Gardens.
Roselawn Funeral Home has the honor of assisting the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.