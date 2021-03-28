HERMITAGE, TENNESSEE — Funeral Service for Charles “Chuck” Nix, 50 of Hermitage, TN, will be Monday, March 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with Rev. Barry Sempsrott officiating with burial in Brooklyn Cemetery in Cullman, AL with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be Monday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Nix was born September 9, 1970 to Charles Nix Jr. and Pauline Darnell Nix. He passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at his residence. He is preceded in death by his parents. Charles was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was an amazing Musician, loved his family and was an avid animal lover. Charles was known for his humor, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. He had a great love for traveling the world.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie Cloer Nix; son, Steven Nix (Jordain); three daughters, Madelin McIntyre-Nix, Ashley Thornton (Jason), Angel Proctor (Landon); beloved nana, Glenda Cloer McGukin (Rickey); brother, Jerry Lee; two sisters, Polly Coker (Rickey), Tina Rodriguez (Ann); four grandchildren, Isabella Nix, Brennan Thornton, River Thornton, and Roman Proctor; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Rickey Coker, John Marks, Steven Britt, Eddie Miller, Tyler Hale, and Darnell Cockrell.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.