HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Charles “Curly” Turrentine, 84, will be Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Teddy Turrentine, Brother Jack Bailey and Brother Joe David Bailey officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Johnson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Turrentine died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born February 11, 1936, in Morgan County to Robert Earl Turrentine and Edna Lewis Black Turrentine. He was employed by Wolverine Tube, prior to his retirement, and was also a carpenter. He was a member of the Decatur Baptist Church and served in many churches in the area. Mr. Turrentine had a heart for missions and served on several mission trips. Preceding him in death were his parents, six brothers and one sister.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Brown Turrentine; one daughter, Melissa Caffery (James); three sons, Eddie Turrentine (Sue), Teddy Turrentine (Lisa) and Freddie Turrentine (Amanda); a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren and numerous friends.
Pallbearers will be Joshua Turrentine, Cody Smallwood, Adam Glenn, Scottie Davis, Bradley Turrentine, Ronnie Turrentine, Danny Turrentine and Gary Lovell.
The family would like to thank Comfort Care Hospice for their compassion and care during this time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to SLAM Ministries or to shininglightabroad.com. or P.O. Box 513, Grand Bay, AL 36541.
