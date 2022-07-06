DECATUR — Charles “Doug” Norman, 74, died on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at his residence. He was born September 8, 1947, in Alcorn County, MS, to Charles Norman and Nancy Douglas Norman.
Doug loved life, his wife, cars, animals and music. He was self-employed with Decatur Recyclers, prior to his retirement. He passed away at his home surrounded by his loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Gayle Norman and his parents.
Survivors include his daughter, Cynthia Stevens (Darryl); stepson, Michael A. Collum (Juli); stepdaughter, Cathy Beddingfield (Bobby); brother, Jim Norman (Laura); sisters, Barbara Howell (Robert), Gale Kappler (George); five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
A Memorial Service will be held by his family on Friday, July 8, 2022 at St. John’s Episcopal Church at 10:00 am with Sarah Watts officiating.
In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Peck Funeral Home will be assisting the family.
