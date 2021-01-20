DECATUR — Charles E. Maples, 86, of Decatur, went to be with the Lord on January 14, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Peggy Maples, by his son, Timothy Maples and daughter, Mary Ruth Maples.
Bro. Charles E. Maples was a Chaplain with Hospice of North Alabama for twelve years and a faithful minister of the gospel for sixty-plus years. He was known and loved by many. He left his earthly family with many precious memories. Bro. Charles loved people deeply with the love of Christ and his family rejoices to know that he was welcomed to his eternal home as a good and faithful servant.
He is survived by his daughters, Charlene Berryman, Marcia Alexander (Tommy); his son, Jeff Maples (Elizabeth); six grandchildren, Stacy Phillips (Vennie), Suzanne Holden (Brian), Laura Willingham, Chris Berryman, Beth Maples and Robert Maples; two step-grandchildren, Stephanie Lynch, and John Murray; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family would like to especially acknowledge our gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Decatur Morgan General Hospital for their compassion and care given to our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of North Alabama.
A Facebook page titled ‘Charles E Maples Memorial’ has been created for friends to share memories.
Roselawn Funeral Home is assisting the family. Out of respect for the safety of all his family and friends, a Memorial Service will be scheduled at a future date. A graveside service for the family will be held at Roselawn Cemetery in Decatur on Saturday, January 23rd. with Paul Blanchard and Brian Holden officiating.
