ATHENS — Charles Edward Richardson Sr., 85 of Athens, passed away on Tuesday, January 12th, 2021 at Athens Limestone Hospital. He was born on December 5th, 1935 to William Joseph Richardson and Willie Richardson.
Mr. Richardson is survived by his wife, Betty Joyce Richardson; children, Pamela Carter (Jimmy) and Eddie Richardson; grandchildren, Jamie Carter and Lynda Anne Cooper (Matthew); great-grandchildren Lily Cooper and Daisy Cooper.
Preceded in death by his parents; sister, Margaret Rose (Leon); and brothers, Bobby Richardson (Carolyn), Donald Richardson (Joyce C.), and Elton Richardson (Joyce M.).
Mr. Richardson served as a Sergeant 1st Class in the Army National Guard for 21 years (1343 Engineer Battalion). He worked at Solutia formerly known as Monsanto Company for 37 years. He was a member of Round Island Baptist for 67 years and served as a deacon.
Graveside services for Mr. Richardson will be Friday, January 15th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Mike Green and Daryl Brooks officiating. Please wear a mask.
Pallbearers will be Shelby Wilson, Danny Richardson, Russell Wilson, Rusty Cooper, Jimmy Carter, and Seale Coleman.
