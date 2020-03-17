HARTSELLE — Charles Edward Teague, 66, died March 14, 2020. Funeral will be today at 5 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home with visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Burial will be in Moss Chapel Cemetery.
