DECATUR — Charles Edward Woodruff, 92, of Decatur, passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022. His visitation will be today, January 4, 2022, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 12:00 PM at Roselawn Cemetery with Bro. Bobby Graham officiating.
Mr. Woodruff worked at Wolverine for 41 years. His love was his family and boys. He coached all of his sons in baseball over a span of 20 years. He loved spending time at the beach and traveling. In his 80’s, he ziplined in Costa Rica and rode a hot air balloon over the Tennessee River. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Sibyl; son, Steve; granddaughter, Emily and parents, JC and Lilly Mae Woodruff.
Mr. Woodruff is survived by his sons, Larry (Cathy), Ricky and Rodney (Melissa); grandchildren, Matthew (Shaina), Zachary (Hope) and Alex; great- grandchildren, Noah, Eli, Andrew, Izabella and Drake.
Pallbearers will be his sons, Larry, Ricky and Rodney and grandsons, Matthew, Zachary and Alex.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
