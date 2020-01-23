MOULTON — Graveside service for Charles Eugene Simmons, Sr., age 88, of Moulton, will be Friday, January 24, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at Roselawn Cemetery with Shelton Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mr. Simmons, who died Tuesday, January 21, 2020, in Moulton, was born November 29, 1931, in Decatur, to Arthur and Gertrude Simmons. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Darrow (Harper) Simmons, his parents, and one brother, Wilburn Simmons. Mr. Simmons was a shift supervisor for Amoco Chemicals.
He is survived by two sons, Chuck Simmons (Tammy) and Scott Simmons (Sheri), both of Moulton; and four grandchildren, Cody Simmons (Kala), Candace Simmons Petruna (Kody), Colin Simmons and Sydney Simmons Denton (Alex); and four great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be family.
