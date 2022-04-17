DECATUR — Charles Warren Glenn, of Decatur, AL passed away on April 12, 2022.
Warren Glenn is survived by his daughter, Martha L. Walsh; son-in-law Paul Quick; brother and sister-in-law, James and Shelby Glenn; grandchildren, Devan Quick, Brianna and Joel Quick, Orion Quick, Ileah Glenn, Baylee Glenn, and Nathan Severinsen; great grandchildren, Juna Quick, Nyima Quick, Iylah Grace Glenn.
Warren is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ester Glenn; daughter, Catherine Quick; son, Earl Glenn; parents, Louie and Martha Glenn; and brother, Ralph Glenn.
Warren was born on December 17, 1935 in Decatur, AL. Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1956-1958. Then from 1958-1962 he attended and graduated from Auburn University with a B.S in Chemical Engineering. He then worked at the 3M plant as a chemical engineer from 1963 until his retirement in 1989. After retiring from 3M, Warren dedicated his time and efforts to Lawrence County Historical Commission from 1989-2021. He served as a member of the board for 4 terms.
Those serving as pallbearers are James Glenn, Paul Quick, Devon Quick, Orion Quick, Joel Quick David Glenn, Louis Tuck, and Nathan Severinsen.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Lawrence County Historical Commission.
