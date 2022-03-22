DECATUR — In the early hours of March 19, 2022, a wonderful friend, husband, brother, father, and grandfather, Charles Hugh Howard, 87, passed away peacefully and comfortably in his home. He was reunited in heaven with his loving wife of fifty-eight years, Mary Ann Richardson Howard, who preceded him in death in 2016.
Charles was a New Year’s baby, born to Felix Hughes Howard and Stella Inez Mansell Howard in Tuscumbia, Alabama on January 1, 1935, firmly in the middle of the “silent generation” (those born 1928-1945). This generation survived the Great Depression and World War II. Traits include: traditional values, financial prudence, respect, determination, and resilience. Charles was an excellent example of this generation and you are about to read why.
Starting work at an early age, Charles began as a Tri-Cities Daily newspaper carrier and was employed in that capacity for several years recruiting countless other paper boys too. He said it funded his love for drinking Coca-Cola as a youth. A 1953 graduate of Deshler High School, he was elected and served as Yearbook Editor, President of National Honor Society, and President of his senior class. Charles was well-liked and respected by his peers and faculty and was voted “Most Intellectual”. He also was his class valedictorian.
After graduating, Charles continued his education at the University of Alabama as the first person in his family to attend college. He joined Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity and made lifelong friendships with his brothers. His senior composite hangs over his desk. He received a Bachelor of Science in Biology and Chemistry in 1959, as well as a Masters of Arts in School Administration (1965), and a Doctorate in Education in School Administration (1970).
He began his teaching career in Huntsville at West Lawn Junior High as a mathematics and science teacher. Within two years he was promoted to assistant principal. He then transitioned to Chapman High School as assistant principal and then later named principal in the mid 1960’s. He served as vice-president and president of the Huntsville Teacher Association and was elected a delegate to the National Education Association in New York. In 1966, he was named Huntsville’s Outstanding Young Educator by the Chamber of Commerce Jaycee banquet. In 1967, he was selected to be a member of Outstanding Young Men of America. He also served as President of the Alabama Association of School Business Officials. After receiving his doctorate, Charles was named Assistant Superintendent for Business Affairs for the Decatur City School System. He remained in that role until his retirement and enjoyed working with many colleagues that became dear friends. In addition, he was an adjunct professor of Administration and Higher Education, College of Education, The University of Alabama.
Community service was also important to Charles. He was a member of Kiwanis Club in Decatur where he served in many officer roles including President, then Lieutenant Governor of Division 5 of the Alabama District of Kiwanis International, and was named a George F. Hixson Fellow in 1996. A devout Christian and a member of First Presbyterian Church, Charles helped in a variety of capacities: deacon, elder and treasurer. He also supported United Way and Hospice of the Valley as a board member or treasurer.
However, probably the most important facet to Charles’ life was his family and friends. He always had time for everyone and was admired and respected for how he made others feel. He adored his family and was proud of their accomplishments. He taught them by example hard work, determination and resilience pays off. He passed on his love of gardening, traveling, crossword puzzles and reading. Losing Papa (name coined by the grandchildren) is like the Elton John song from the Lion King. It’s the circle of life, and it moves us all, through despair and hope, through faith and love, till we find our place, on the path unwinding, in the circle, the circle of life. He lives in us. Me, my children, and their future children will carry on his intelligence, determination and resilience.
Charles is survived by his daughter, Hilary Howard Ross (Michael), and his grandchildren, Hunter Duncan Ross (Elizabeth), Charles Owen Ross (Brooke) and Margaret Addison “Maddie” Ross.
Maddie said “My favorite memory of Papa is when I was a little girl visiting his house, we would look for rocks that had smiley faces on them. The pool had a large river rock border around the deck. Then we would line them up by the pool so we had smiles while we swam.”
Owen and Papa loved eating at Red Lobster. Owen remembered “In fact, he would order a side dish of my favorite shrimp scampi so I could have extra. Additionally, he was not even embarrassed when I wanted to drink the garlic butter sauce through a straw once the shrimp were eaten.”
Hunter shared his memory. “Papa introduced me to crossword puzzles and Wheel of Fortune. When I would visit, he would print out the crossword and we would work them together. We’d start with the easier puzzles and keep working toward the harder weekend puzzles. During dinner, we would watch Wheel of Fortune and play along. Papa was always the first to figure out a puzzle, and I’ve never seen him unable to finish a crossword. Hopefully, one day I’ll be on his level when it comes to crosswords and game shows.”
A memorial service honoring and celebrating the life of Charles Hugh Howard will be held on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Decatur with Reverend Richard Brooks officiating and Roselawn Funeral Home directing. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the church parlor.
In lieu of flowers, food, or gifts, please consider making a donation in memory of Charles Hugh Howard to an area he supported: the University of Alabama, Decatur City School System, Kiwanis International, or First Presbyterian Church. Charles would also love for you to tend your garden, read a book, work a crossword, travel to a destination, or spend time with family or friends. The family extends a special thank you to Hospice of the Valley, especially Nurses Leigh Ann and Gary, and his friend Marty, Right at Home, especially administrators Boni and Cheryl, and caregivers Mike and Dorothea, and Ada Jackson for their excellent care and compassion. We also wish to thank his neighbors and friends for their continued support, especially James and Sue Milner, and Sue Coffey.
