DECATUR — Charles Jerry Martin 78, of Decatur died peacefully at home on the evening of November 24, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born July 26, 1941 in Butler, AL to the late Charles Garvice Martin and Katie Luker Martin. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1959 and in August married his high school sweetheart. Several years later he began his Paper Mill career at American Can in Butler, AL which later brought his family to North Alabama when he accepted a job at Champion Paper in Courtland. He spent 34 years in Courtland as a Machinist before he retired from Champion/International Paper. His family is proud that he lived a Christian walk with honesty, integrity, love and service to God, his family, his church and others. He loved to fish, hunt, and in later years travel the country with their camper and their many friends they met in the Avion Travel Club. He also participated in and coordinated multiple construction mission trips with his church, Central Baptist Church in Decatur. Jerry is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Roger “Johnny” Martin of Grove Hill, Alabama.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janie B. Martin; his daughters, Pam Ledford and her husband, Brett and Sherry Terry and her husband, Byron; grandchildren, Robert Ledford and his wife, Lauren, Caitlin Ledford, Callie Ledford and Austin Terry; one great-grandson, Brody Ledford. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Susie Smith and her husband, Carl; as well as several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
The Celebration of Life Service will be today at 1:30 p.m. at Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be from noon until 1:30 p.m. at the church. Jerry will be Laid to Rest in Roselawn Cemetery. Roselawn Funeral Home is honored to assist the Martin Family. Memorials in the name of Jerry Martin may be made to either Encompass Hospice or the building fund at Central Baptist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Encompass Hospice for their loving care over of Jerry the last several months and Martia Williams from Sunbridge Home Health Care for her love and assistance the last month.
