HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Charles Robert ”Bobby” Knowlton will be Sunday, February 6, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Hartselle, with Brother Jimmy Legg and Brother Corey Cochran officiating with burial in the Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be from 1:30 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday at the Church.
Mr. Knowlton was born November 18, 1949, in Morgan County to Charles and Lurlene Speakman Knowlton, died on Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Winston County. He was a 1968 graduate of Morgan County High School, attended Calhoun Community College and Athens State University on a baseball scholarship. He received his Master’s Degree from the University of Alabama Birmingham.
Mr. Knowlton taught and coached physical education for 34 years in the Hartselle City School System at the Junior High and the High School. His passion was developing lessons on varying activities and seeing his students succeed not only in school but also in life. He was an assistant coach for the 1994 Hartselle State Championship basketball team and his favorite hobbies were fishing and golfing.
He loved being outdoors and watching birds, but he despised chipmunks.
He was a very quiet and humble person who always wanted to do his personal best in everything and never sought the spotlight. He was generous, kind, loyal and compassionate and always willing to give of his time to help others.
He loved his family with his whole heart and was very proud of his children and their 11 grandchildren. He also enjoyed watching them play sports and adding some coaching comments after each event.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anne Stephenson Knowlton; three children, James Wesley Knowlton (Holly) and their children, Ella, Emma and Jack Knowlton; Kelley Knowlton Hopkins (Shane) and their children, Elijah, Anna Katherine, Evan, Asher, and Andrew Hopkins; and Charles Robert Knowlton II (Jennifer) and their children, Addison, Amelia, and Bentley Knowlton; and one sister, Reba Knowlton Dyer (Ken).
Charlie Knowlton, Shane Hopkins, Elijah Hopkins, George Stephenson, Will Stephenson and Jay Knowlton will serve as Pallbearers
Jack Crow, Lee Brown, Bull Terry, Charlie Yarbrough, Harvey Woodley, Jimmy Yarbrough, Gary Spivey, Ray Stephenson, Bill Harwell, Allen Kincaid, Bob Harp and J.A. Phillips will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.
In lieu of Flowers, please make Memorials to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
