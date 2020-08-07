HARTSELLE —Charles Lewis Thompson “Charlie” passed away at home in Hartselle, Alabama, with his wife Joyce Strickland Thompson by his side on August 6, 2020. He was 92.
Charlie was well known in the area as a huge Alabama fan and a patriot of the United States of America. Most people knew the house on Lane Road where more than 50 American flags were flying on 4th of July, Memorial Day or any other day he deemed special enough to display them all. People also knew him for his car that had Alabama stickers placed in all places that were determined safe by the Alabama Law Enforcement agencies.
Charlie never met a stranger. He loved to visit his friends who were shut-ins due to illness OR any other place as long as he didn’t have to fly. He worked 35 years in the Cataloging Division of the Civilian staff at Redstone Arsenal. For many years after he retired, he made sure his Cataloging colleagues kept in touch by holding a luncheon every other month.
He went to school in Neel, Alabama. He kept in touch with all of his classmates with luncheons, dinners and holiday celebrations he organized and held often. He was a devout Christian, a veteran of the United States Army and family man.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Clinton Lewis Thompson and Mary Sue Brasseale Thompson; and sister, Betty Thompson Borden.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Strickland Thompson; two sisters, Peggy Thompson Lindsey and Dorothy “Dot” Thompson Burgess; four children, Charlotte Thompson Roberts, Jeanne Thompson Evans (Scott), Janet Marie Thompson Pierce (Jim), and Jeffery Lewis Thompson (Leslie); two stepchildren, Melissa Carnes Swann (Allen) and Timothy Carnes; four grandchildren, Prentiss Zachery “Zac” Roberts, Kelly “Kel” Mitchell Roberts, Saxon Bond Thompson and Andy White; six stepgrandchildren, Austin Swann, Andra Swann, Arieona Swann, Jessica Bailey, Justin Carnes and Cecillia Carnes; six great-grandchildren, Kayden, Reagan Grace, Makaila, Cade, Ava and Anna; one stepgreat- grandchild, Aleigha; and nieces and nephews too numerous to name.
Pallbearers will be: Zac Roberts, Kel Roberts, Andy White, Saxon Thompson, Gary Burgess, Rex Lindsey and Cain Guillion.
Visitation is Saturday August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama.
The Memorial Service is Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Peck Funeral Home in Hartselle, Alabama and will be followed by a short graveside service at Johnson Chapel in Danville, Alabama.
To anyone attending the Memorial Service it is requested that we all wear Charlie’s favorite Football team (ALABAMA) attire or American Red, White and Blue.
Charlie requested donations be made to Meals on Wheels or Southern Care Hospice in lieu of flowers.
