TRINITY — Charles Lynn Dunlap, 70, of Trinity, Alabama, died on July 2, 2020. He was born on September 21, 1949 in Dresden, Tennessee. Although he loved the hills of Tennessee, they were not able to hold him. Thanks to Uncle Sam and the U.S. Navy he was able to explore the Pacific. From there he lived in North Carolina for a while before settling down in North Alabama. Life came full circle for him, as he passed in his childhood home in Dresden.
His family was the most important thing to him. He loved his kids so much, but nothing could touch his grand babies. Oh, how they made his face light up and they all loved him so very much in return. His grandkids thought he hung the moon and his bitty baby (Rhett) did NO wrong. From the grown ones to the babies, they had a special place in his heart. Speaking of his heart... if you knew “Chuck”, you knew that his heart belonged to Jo. She was his world and he loved to spoil her, even if that meant driving her and a 20 foot trailer from Trinity to the Texas hill country to go “pickin’”.
You would be hard pressed to find a more hardworking, kind hearted man. He believed in capitalism and the American Dream. He also believed in using his blessings to bless others. His sense of humor and mischievous smile would always brighten your day. Even the most shy of strangers could appreciate his sharp whit and his comedic pranks. He was a big kid at heart. He loved fireworks. He loved the beach. He loved playing in the dirt. He was able to take that love of playing in the dirt and turn it in to a successful company.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Guy and Ruby Dunlap; and his brother Terry Dunlap.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jo Reed Dunlap; one daughter, Sheila (Roshon); five sons, Ron (Veronica), Jake, Yon (Kristi Lynn), Andrew (Heather), Wesley (Krysten); twenty grandchildren and great children, Brandon, Nicholas, Raven, Olivia, Matthew, Aliya, Lincoln, Braxton, Rhett, Noah, Emma, Leila, Braden, Luna, Ella, Kayden, Declan, LJ, Aubrey, Gabbi; two brothers, Bobby (Reba) and Ricky (Delores); and extended family Heather Adair, PJ Giordano, and Kimber Peralta.
Services to be held at 5 p.m., at Moulton Church of Christ, with OD Bowling and Brad McNutt officiating and Parkway Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour before with burial at Moulton Memory Garden immediately following.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Kidstolove.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.