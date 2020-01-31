SOMERVILLE — Funeral for Charles Matthew “Matt” Gibson, 44, will be Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Brother George Kelly, Sr. officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Decatur City Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Gibson passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Homestead Hospice at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta. He was born September 16, 1975 in Morgan County to Michael E. Gibson and Cathy Jane Skidmore. Matt passed away after a long battle with cancer and will be missed dearly by his family and friends. He was employed at Del Monte as a process operator, prior to his passing.
Survivors include one son, Walker Gibson; one daughter, Caroline Gibson; his father and stepmother, Mike Gibson (Anita); his mother and stepfather, Cathy Skidmore Thigpen (Tommy); three sisters, Christy Vinzant, Lori McNeill (Shawn) and Elizabeth Cadle (Zac); and one grandchild.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Berry, Shawn McNeill, David Robinson, Brandon Hawkins, Heath Hawkins and Zac Cadle.
In lieu of flowers: family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
