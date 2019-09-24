HARTSELLE — Funeral service for Charles Melvin Black, 76, will be Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Myron Mooney and Bro. Charles Shaddix officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle Memory Gardens. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at the funeral home.
Mr. Black died on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He was born October 1, 1942, in Morgan County to Melvin Ethridge Black and Vera Nell Vice Black, who preceded him in death.
He was the owner and operator of Charles Black Enterprises, a carpet cleaning business. Charles loved music and loved the jitterbug, he played the piano and loved nice cars with great sound systems. His family was sometimes invited to sit in his car and listen to music with him. He was a showman and liked to entertain everyone, was always the life of the party and brought a smile to every room he entered. He was the greatest of all practical jokers.
Charles knew something about anything and everything, could fix anything, and was the person to call when anybody was in need. He would be there to provide or arrange whatever was needed. He never gave up on finding a solution for any problem. Never meeting a stranger, he was a friend to all, and was an accomplished businessman. Most of all, Charles was a family man.
He was the family “Rock,” his grandchildren’s “Hero” and he always made sure that they were all taken care of. His love for his family was never-ending.
Survivors include four daughters, Bibi Black Pride (Harvey), Gigi Hornilla (Victor), Darla Black and Tia Black; three sisters, Pat Moore (Jimmy), Janet Owens (Bill) and Janice Moon (Pete); eight grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Noah, Samuel, Grace, Joshua, Nathaniel and Joy; mother of his children, Wanda Black.
His grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
