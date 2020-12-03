MUSCLE SHOALS
Charles Michael Lumpkin, 68 of Muscle Shoals, passed away November 25, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at Greenview Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. Brandon Miles will be officiating.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Gwen Lumpkin of Decatur; grandparents, Jack and Mattie Lumpkin, and Harley and Lela Prince. He is survived by a sister, Joni Willingham (Brent) of Muscle Shoals.
Mike Lumpkin may have been handicapped physically, but he gave us so many gifts. Through his vulnerabilities, he gave us the gift of insight and showed us things we might otherwise have missed. He helped us to see his beautiful soul and spirit through his lovely voice and laughter. We find comfort now, knowing he is no longer challenged and can run free. 2 Timothy 4:7 - I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.
Special heartfelt thanks go to his family of care at Cypress Cove Nursing Home and Alabama Hospice of the Shoals.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Frederick, David Lumpkin, Doug Lumpkin, Mike Price, and Jason Price. Honorary Pallbearer is Mike’s longtime friend, Charles Guyton, Decatur, AL.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the United Cerebral Palsy of NWA, 507 N. Hook Street, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
