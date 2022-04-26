SOMERVILLE — Charles Ray Mobbs, 63, of Somerville, passed away on Friday, April 22, 2022. A visitation for Charlie will be held Tuesday, April 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Roselawn Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life beginning at 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 41 years, Regina South Mobbs; son, Chas Mobbs (Tara); granddaughter, Ella Rae Mobbs; brother, Bill Mobbs (Lucretia); sisters-in-law, April South (Chris) and Rhonda Herring; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James Ray Mobbs and Freddie Love Ray Mobbs.
Charlie was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He loved his family deeply and, he was always there for them when they needed him. Charlie was a great provider and very generous to others. He would often anonymously pay for someone’s meal and leave large tips to waiters. Charlie never met a stranger. He was a jokester, and enjoyed telling stories, and making people laugh. Charlie had a big heart and can be best described as a gentle giant.
He had a love for speed and anything that went fast. He raced boats, cars, and motorcycles just to name a few. His love for speed even trickled to his professional life, where he assisted in building the Delta IV rocket. Charlie loved music and, upon retiring, he made it his personal goal to learn to play the guitar.
Charlie loved the Lord and shared the Gospel frequently. He was a faithful member of Lifepoint Church in Decatur, and was a life group leader.
Charlie wore many hats but his favorite was being P-Paw to his beautiful granddaughter, Ella Rae. He will be forever missed by all who knew and loved him.
Pallbearers are Wil Hall, Gerritt Keaton, Chris Seger, Eddie Wilson, Nathan Wilson, and David Shrider.
Honorary pallbearer is Harold Fowler.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.