SOMERVILLE — Charles Ray Mobbs, 63, died April 22, 2022. A visitation for Charles will be held Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at Roselawn Funeral Home, followed by a celebration of life beginning at 4 p.m. He will be laid to rest at Roselawn Cemetery.
