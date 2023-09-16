DECATUR — Charles Morris Elliott Sr., 75, died September 13, 2023. Memorial service will be held Saturday, September 23, 2023 at noon at First Missionary Baptist Church, Decatur. No public viewing. Sharpley Funeral Home assisted the family.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The Decatur Daily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@decaturdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Sports on TV, radio: Sept. 16-18, 2023
- Original Decatur High building turns 100
- Construction to begin soon on multiple recreation projects
- Jackson says we must own hardest chapters of US history during 1963 church bombing remembrance
- Proposed $4.1 million in city appropriations does not include funds for homeless
- Event center planned for Cotaco
- Old theater, old memories
- MARRIAGE LICENSES
Most Read
Articles
- Another 18 churches disaffiliate from United Methodists in North Alabama
- Grammy winner Travis Tritt to play the Princess
- Volleyball after childbirth: A challenge and a lifeline
- Portion of Garrett Road in Limestone County closed for Horton house tree clearing
- Work soon completed on Alabama 24, but West Morgan Road closed indefinitely
- Old friendships, star players have helped form West Morgan's high-scoring offense
- Hatton woman dead from gunshot wound to head
- Bowling proposes shifting city departments' locations to end lease expense
- Free groceries in Decatur on Saturday
- UPDATE: In-law charged in shooting death of Hatton woman
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Alabama officials dare defend their wrongs (4)
- Bowling proposes shifting city departments' locations to end lease expense (3)
- Council sends employee pay issue back to Personnel Board (2)
- Disney, Charter settle cable dispute hours before 'Monday Night Football' season opener (2)
- Regulation of long- and short-term rentals receive chamber support (2)
- Huntsville lawmaker agrees to plead guilty to voter fraud (2)
- An unexpected opportunity: Priceville's England embracing new role (1)
- UPDATE: In-law charged in shooting death of Hatton woman (1)
- Should Alabama adopt a lottery? (1)
- Green energy bailout is coming (1)
- Willard F. Winchester (1)
- Pope says 'backward' US conservatives have replaced faith with ideology (1)
- No applicants interviewed before Hartselle school board appointment made (1)
- Bridge routes proposed; duck hunters fear impact on Swan Creek WMA (1)
- Freedom of the Water: North Alabama girl wins 6 golds, sets 3 national records at Paralympic swimming event (1)
- Morgan County Sheriff’s Office feels sting of nationwide recruitment struggle (1)
- US intelligence says an intentional explosion brought down Wagner chief Prigozhin's plane (1)
- Fletcher, Garner voted Fans' Players of the Week (1)
- Frederick Norman Stephens III (1)
- Sandlin presents alternate city pay plan with COLA, firefighter raises (1)
- Schools should teach, not paddle, students (1)
- EDITORIAL: Botched medical marijuana rollout is the Alabama way (1)
- Sen. McConnell's health episodes show no evidence of stroke or seizure disorder, Capitol doctor says (1)
- UPDATE: Harvest 16-year-old was motorist who died in Courtland crash after pursuit that began in Decatur (1)
- West Morgan jumps out early over Ardmore (1)
- Detour route set for Church Street during reconstruction (1)
- City works with 2 restaurants that were behind on tax payments (1)
- Visitors bureau asks for $50,000 to pursue major bike trail grant (1)
- Judges reject Alabama's congressional lines, will draw new districts to increase Black voting power (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.