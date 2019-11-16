DECATUR — Charles Nations, 77, died November 14, 2019. Funeral Sunday at 2 p.m. at Salem United Methodist Church with Peck Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial in Salem Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Janice Burch Nations.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.