SOMERVILLE — Charles P. “Chuck” Stolz, 55, of Somerville passed away Tuesday at a local hospital. Chuck was preceded in death by his father, Richard Stolz; grandparents, Preston and Mattie Pettie and Fred and Irene Stolz. Chuck was born on June 23, 1966 in Huntsville, AL. Chuck believed and trusted in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Chuck is survived by his mother, Ruby Stolz; his sister, Melissa McMinemon and her husband, Robert; niece, Jessi Manuel and her husband, Cody; nephews, Eric Stolz and Josh McMinemon and his wife, Tiffany; aunt, Sandy Smith; and beloved pets Lizzie B and Petey.
Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Valhalla Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. at Valhalla Funeral Home Celebration Chapel. Chuck will be laid to rest in Valhalla Memory Gardens. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.valhallafunerals.com for the Stolz family.
