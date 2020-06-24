ATHENS
Charles Perkins Butler died on June 22, 2020, at Athens Limestone Hospital. He was born in New Hope, AL on September 30, 1931, to Harvey and Lorene Butler. Charles graduated from New Hope High School in 1949. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force serving overseas as a USAF Airman 1st Class during the Korean War. On March 22, 1952, he married his love, Mary Sue Bennett and they moved to Athens in 1956. They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary this year.
Charles sold insurance with Farm Bureau from 1956-1975 and Cotton States from 1975-1993 while also starting Valley Motors in 1965 on Highway 72 where it remains in business today. Always community minded, Charles served as president of the Alabama Independent Automobile Dealers Association, president and lifetime member of the Limestone County Economic Development Association and was an active member of the Athens Jaycees and Limestone County Chamber of Commerce. He was a staunch supporter of Athens City Schools and Athens Limestone Hospital as well as a charter member of Central Church of Christ along with his wife Susie. He loved bluegrass music, spending time at their condo on the beach, traveling with friends, camping in their RV, his Auburn Tigers, the Fiddlers Convention at Athens State, selling cars, people watching (and conversing) and most of all his family. He never could quite control his emotions concerning the love he had for his family.
Charles was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Betty Ruth Gardner. He is survived by his wife, Susie; children, Mitzi (Curtis) Anderson and Mike (Theresa) Butler; sister, Deane Garner; grandchildren, Chris (Elizabeth) Anderson, Kelli (Wade) Minyard, Nicholas (Lindsay) Anderson, Meghan Butler, Justin Anderson, Betsy (Ryan) Dorminey, Jordan Anderson; great-grandchildren, Breanna, Mary Britton and Piper Minyard, Ella and Bennett Anderson, Addison, Maddux and Landry Anderson, and Francie Dorminey.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 tonight, June 24 at Central Church of Christ with the funeral to be held at 11:00 on Thursday, June 25 at Central Church of Christ.
Charles shared a special bond with his granddaughter Meghan Butler. He would be pleased to have memorials made to Meals on Wheels of Decatur, AL where Meghan is an active volunteer. Meals on Wheels, c/o Shontez Wynn, 1510 4th Avenue S.E., Decatur, AL 35601.
