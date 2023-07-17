HARTSELLE
Funeral service for Charles Jackson Quinn, 89, will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church with Kent Quinn and family members officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church.
Charles Jackson Quinn was born July 8, 1934, in Hartselle, Alabama and passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023, at the age of 89. He was a lifelong resident of Hartselle and attended Morgan County High School, Marion Military Institute, and graduated from Auburn University. After serving his duty as a Staff Sargent in the United States Army, he co-owned and operated Hartselle Wholesale Grocery for thirty years.
Charles was active in the Hartselle community, serving in many organizations including President of the Hartselle Kiwanis Club, Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, and Trustee of Judson College. He served on the Hartselle Cemetery Board for over 20 years. He was one of the founders and directors of Regions Bank of Hartselle.
Charles was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Hartselle, where he served as a deacon for over 60 years. He also served as a trustee, teacher, Sunday School Director, and in countless other ways, whenever there was a need. Charles loved serving others and was always looking for opportunities to help those in need.
Charles was a faithful Christian man who loved his family and friends. As a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, he enjoyed spending time with his family and loved them well. He raised cattle, planted a big garden every year, and loved Auburn Football. He loved to hunt and fish, enjoyed the company of many friends, and was a master at story telling.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Yancey Quinn and Wilma Kent Quinn, and one sister, Robbie Quinn Stephenson.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Mary Quinn; son, Kent Quinn (Teresa); daughters, Beth Brown (Tom), Beverly Moore, and Leigh Moseman (David); grandchildren, Ashley Brown Leverette (Brandon), Clay Brown (Hannah), Kelly Brown Leaf (Gaven), Emily Quinn Moore (Quenton), Adam Quinn (Alexandra), David Quinn (Dawna), Jacob Quinn (Hope), Marianne Moore Morgan (Jeremy), Jeffrey Moore, Jackson Moore (Emily), Katherine Moseman, Carolyn Moseman; great-grandchildren, Cole Leverette, Case Leverette, Ella Leverette, Liam Brown, Luci Leaf, Leah Morgan, Riley Morgan and Olivia Morgan.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., at First Baptist Church of Hartselle with Brother Charles Shaddix and Kent Quinn officiating and Peck Funeral Home directing. Burial will be in Hartselle City Cemetery and visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.
Pallbearers will be all of the grandchildren. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bobby Halbrooks, Johnny Wright, Randy Maner, Mike Black, Robert Peck, Robert Clemons, Jerry Wilson and members of B/C Farms Hunting Club.
The family requests that donations be made, in lieu of flowers, to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.