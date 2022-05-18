LACEY’S SPRING — Charlie passed away Saturday evening doing what he loved. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Kristi; son, Benjamin Adam; granddaughters, Alyssa, Elizabeth, and Brittany; mother, Robbie Smith; sisters, Robin Warren (Jeff), Niki Reeves (Don); brother, Roy Graham (Jeris); stepmother, Lillian Graham; stepbrother, Lee Wofford (Cindy); stepsisters, Rita Schaal (Amy), Connie Parkerson; two nieces, eight nephews, one great-niece and one great-nephew; and his “Little Girl” Chloe (German Shepherd).
Charlie was a U.S. Army veteran, member of the American Legion Post 8, American Legion Post 8 Riders, and the NE Alabama Weasels.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 19, at Guntersville Memorial Chapel from 1:00 - 3:00, with service following.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Wounded Warriors Project, your favorite charity, or Pay It Forward.
