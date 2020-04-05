DANVILLE — Charles Randy “38” Orr was born January 18, 1964 in Danville, AL to the late Charles E. Orr and Pearline Sharpley Orr. He departed this life on April 2, 2020 at 7:28 p.m. at Decatur General Hospital. He graduated from Hartselle High School in 1982 where he was a star athlete.
Everyone knew him as “38”. He enjoyed working on cars, cooking, fishing, and socializing with his many family and friends. He was outgoing, fun loving, and he had a nickname for everyone. He was a man that never met a stranger.
As He confessed Christ at an early age he joined Ebenezer Christian Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles E. Orr, and his granddaughter, Taylor Evie McGruder. He leaves to cherish his memory two loving daughters, LaShunda Mitchell of Madison AL, Shatarra McGruder (Anthony) of Chicago IL; a devoted mother, Pearline Sharpley Orr of Decatur AL; four sisters, Pastor Veronica Taylor (Gary), Vernice Ann Orr, Sandra Kaye Orr of Decatur, AL, Regina Orr of Hartselle AL.; one brother, Steve Wolfe (Sue) of Moulton,AL; one precious grandson, DaiShun Mitchell of Madison, AL; two nieces; five nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be announced at a later date. Shapley Funeral Home assisted the family with the arrangements.
Public Viewing will be Sunday April 5, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. and Monday, April 6, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. Due to spread of the COVID-19 and the CDC guidelines, only five people will be permitted to view Mr. Orr at a time.
